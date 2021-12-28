President of Turkmenistan attends informal CIS summit

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated in the informal summit of the Heads of the CIS member states in St. Petersburg.

Speaking at the summit, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized the economic component as an important part of integration processes among the CIS member states based on the compatibility of economic and structural parameters, development of cooperation and partnerships, establishment of production, technological and logistics chains with a strong innovative component.

The President of Turkmenistan also called for intensification of work with the CIS partners, primarily with regional economic associations with the Eurasian orientation, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Organization for Economic Cooperation. This will allow the CIS member states to establish systemic partnerships and offer promising joint projects in the transport, energy and industrial fields, using their own production, resource and technological potential.

Speaking of the need to continue countering the effects of COVID-19, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted the importance of consistent and soonest restoration of economic and trade ties, lifting of compulsory restrictions on transport services. At the same time, the head of Turkmenistan emphasized that the accumulated national and international experience in combating the pandemic and its consequences gives hope for successful results of this work.

The President of Turkmenistan also stressed that cultural and humanitarian cooperation should remain among the CIS priorities.

