Dutar making craftsmanship and art of playing it inscribed in representative list of UNESCO

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO has inscribed the Turkmen national craftsmanship of Dutar making and the art of playing it combined with singing in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This decision was unanimously adopted at the 16th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee held online from 13 to 18 December 2021. Submitted by the government of Turkmenistan, this nomination successfully passed the final examination and was added to the list of the world cultural heritage. Dutar has been an integral part of Turkmen culture from time immemorial. It is used in all major genres of Turkmen music and singing.

