International Day of Neutrality celebrated in Turkmenistan

The International Day of Neutrality and the 26th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s status of permanent neutrality recognized by the UN General Assembly resolution were celebrated on a large-scale in Turkmenistan. The major festive events took place in Ashgabat, including a ceremony of laying flowers at the monument of neutrality with participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The head of state laid flowers at the foot of the majestic monument erected in the picturesque area of the Turkmen capital near the foothills of Kopetdag. The Turkmen leader was followed by the leaders of parliament, government officials, heads of the military and law enforcement agencies, ministries, departments, the Ashgabat city administration, ambassadors of Turkmenistan in foreign countries, heads of the diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations accredited in the country, elders and representatives of public associations. Participants of the international conference titled “Policy of Peace and Trust – Foundation of International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development” also participated in the ceremony as guests of honor.

A festive concert marking the International Day of Neutrality and the 26th anniversary of the status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan was also held at the Mukam Palace of the State Cultural Center in Ashgabat. Festive events celebrating this day were held in all regions of Turkmenistan.

