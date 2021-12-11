International Conference of Peace and Trust held in Ashgabat

Ashgabat hosted an international conference titled “Policy of Peace and Trust – Foundation of International Security, Stability and Development” marking the 26th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan and the International Day of Neutrality. The forum was attended by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The conference brought together members of the Turkmen parliament, cabinet of ministers of Turkmenistan, heads of international and regional organizations, diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations in Ashgabat, rectors of higher education establishments, representatives of national mass media, as well as foreign journalists accredited in Turkmenistan.

In his speech, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the principles of peacefulness, trust, openness to dialogue are inherent in Turkmenistan's foreign policy which is based on the permanent neutrality. The President of Turkmenistan also stressed the importance of following a new philosophy in international relations based on clear political criteria, healthy, positive pragmatism, universally recognized and understandable to all human values.

The conference participants heard the statements by Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization H. Noziri; Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States B. Amreev; Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) D. Kaseinov; Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Central Asia, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia N. German; UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan D. Shlapachenko and Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat D. McGregor.

The International Conference of Peace and Trust resulted in signing an impressive set of documents comprising 26 multilateral acts. The international conference continued in plenary sessions.

