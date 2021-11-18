President of Turkmenistan inaugurates new textile complex

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the opening ceremony of a new textile complex in Babadaykhan district of Ahal province.

The new complex worth over USD 150 million is one of the largest enterprises of Turkmenistan’s textile industry. The new facility consists of the spinning, dyeing, sewing and weaving factories. The textile complex features modern equipment from Switzerland, Japan, Belgium, Italy and Germany. Its annual production capacity is 3,300 tons of high-quality yarn, 20 million square meters of various types of fabric, including 18 million meters of dyed fabric and 3,500,000 pieces of ready-made clothing.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the head of state noted that the new complex offers 1,150 new jobs, which is of great importance for employment of the population of nearby regions and improvement of their standard of living.

The opening ceremony was attended online by representatives of the textile machinery companies from Belgium, Japan, Germany, Switzerland and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). They presented the new textile complex with international certificates of quality and safety of products.

