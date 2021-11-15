Turkmenistan celebrates Harvest Festival

Turkmenistan celebrated Harvest Festival, wrapping up the agricultural year. Thematic conferences honoring the best farmers, as well as exhibitions and fairs of agricultural products demonstrating the generosity of the Turkmen land were held in all regions of the country.

The main events of the festival took place in Ashgabat, including a ceremony of presenting state awards and valuable gifts ​​on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan to the best farmers, machine operators and other agricultural specialists. The capital city also hosted a large-scale exhibition of achievements of the agro-industrial complex of Turkmenistan and a scientific and practical conference on the development of agriculture in the country.

The current agricultural year has been good for Turkmen farmers who have successfully fulfilled the governmental order for production of the main agricultural crops of the Turkmen agro-industrial complex - cotton and wheat. In fact, more than 1.250 million tons of cotton and over 1.400 million tons of wheat have been produced in the country this year.

