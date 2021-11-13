President of Turkmenistan attends summit of leaders of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States

At the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Istanbul, where he participated in the VIII Summit of Heads of State of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council).

The summit was also attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev. The first president of Kazakhstan, honorary chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic speaking states Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the summit in the online format.

Speaking at the summit, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that it was of particular importance for Turkmenistan as this summit was to adopt a decision on Turkmenistan’s accession to the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States as an observer.

He called on the Turkic speaking states to take a coordinated approach to solving the problems facing the international community, which is especially important in light of the ambiguous processes and serious changes taking place in the world. According to the head of state, the coordinated action of the Turkic speaking states can play a key role in international and regional processes, first of all, in ensuring sustainable development in Central Asia, the Caspian and Black Seas, the South Caucasus, the Near and Middle East.

The VIII Summit of Heads of State of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States resulted in signing the Istanbul Declaration and a number of resolutions. The chairmanship of the organization passed from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

