Farmers of Turkmenistan have harvested more than 1 million 250 thousand tons of cotton and fulfilled their contractual obligations on production of “white gold”.

The head of state thanked Turkmenistan’s cotton growers, all agricultural workers for their selfless work and results achieved. He noted that Turkmenistan ensured all conditions for highly productive work of farmers, providing them with modern equipment, fertilizers, water and other necessary things.

620 thousand hectares were sown with cotton this year. Cotton was harvested by 1000 modern cotton harvesters. Raw cotton will be processed into fiber at 39 ginneries in Turkmenistan. Raw cotton is a valuable material for the textile, medical and food industries. A significant part of cotton products is exported.

