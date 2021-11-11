“Kamaz” training and service center inaugurated in Turkmenbashi

“Kamaz” training and service center was inaugurated in the city of Turkmenbashi. The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is in charge of Balkan province in the government, members of the parliament, heads and representatives of the regional administration and public associations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that commissioning of one more “Kamaz” training and service center is an important stage in international cooperation in the transport sector between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation. Over the years of partnership, thousands of various trucks of this brand have been delivered to Turkmenistan, and the company's development engineers systematically improve their models by upgrading the functionality of the vehicles.

The new “Kamaz” training and service center includes an administrative building, a warehouse, a repair shop and a car wash. The first “Kamaz” sales, training and service center was opened in Ashgabat in 2008.

