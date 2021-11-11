International telecommunications forum opens in Ashgabat

The XIV international online conference “Turkmentel – 2021” was held in Ashgabat. The forum on development of telecommunications, telemetry, information technologies and television and radio broadcasting equipment was organized by the “Turkmensvyaz” agency and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. Over 300 delegates from 25 countries participated in the conference.

Heads and representatives of the industry structures of Turkmenistan, international organizations and foreign companies delivered reports at the plenary session, discussing the development of international cooperation in the digital economy, communications and attraction of foreign investments to the industry. The online conference also listened to the reports on new areas for development of information and communication technologies in various countries.

Foreign participants confirmed their readiness for the broad partnership with their Turkmen colleagues, noting the availability of the modern industrial infrastructure and conditions for innovation activities in the country.

