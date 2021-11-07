Nationwide tree planting campaign held in Turkmenistan

A nationwide tree planting campaign with participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was held in Turkmenistan.

In Ashgabat, tree planting took place in the territory of a new park complex around the Makhtumkuli monument in the foothills of Kopetdag. Together with the head of state, members of the government, parliament, heads and representatives of ministries, departments, student youth and residents of the Turkmen capital participated in planting of trees.

The current campaign is part of the systematic nature-conservation work in Turkmenistan that is aimed, among other things, at solving the problems associated with climate change. Three million trees are traditionally planted in the country every year. However, 2020 and 2021 were record years in this regard. For example, last year, 25 million were planted in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, and 30 million trees are to be planted this year on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence.

Planting of trees was held in all regions of Turkmenistan.

