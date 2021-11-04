Turkmenistan participates in global climate change forum in Glasgow

The governmental delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Speaking at the forum, the head of the Turkmen delegation noted that Ashgabat set ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in key sectors of the national economy. According to him, Turkmenistan at the national level pays special attention to reducing methane emissions to achieve goals under climate change agenda.

He also noted that Turkmenistan makes a significant contribution to achieving climate neutrality by improving the national legal framework. For example, Turkmenistan adopted the National Strategy on Climate Change, the National Strategy for Development of Renewable Energy until 2030 and new law “On Renewable Energy Sources”.

