Turkmenistan, Russia increase cooperation in seismology

The Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the Schmidt Institute of Physics of the Earth of the Russian Academy of Sciences signed a Memorandum of Cooperation via videoconferencing.

As was noted at the signing ceremony, the memorandum will contribute to the development of bilateral partnership in implementing joint programs, projects, exchanging research experience and other activities in the field of seismology, modern geodynamics and geophysics on the basis of mutual interests.

Commenting on the joint work, Director of the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics Guldzhemal Saryeva emphasized that the Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with the view of expanding academic ties for solving fundamental problems of seismology, including the study of the physics of the earthquake source, exploration of the earth from space, including the assessment of seismic risks and earthquake forecast.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021