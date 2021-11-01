Lower house of parliament of Turkmenistan passes a number of laws

A number of important draft laws were reviewed and passed by the lower house of Turkmenistan’s parliament of the sixth convocation. The adoption of the draft law On the State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2022 and the draft resolution On Execution of the State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2020 was one of the main issues on the agenda.

As was noted at the parliament session, the State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2022 aims to maintain the sustainable rates of economic growth, ensure the efficiency of government spending and improve the living standards of the people.

Members of parliament also reviewed the draft laws On Trust Management of State Property, On Postal Services, On the State Land Cadaster (new edition), On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in Turkmenistan, On Joining the Agreement on the Establishment of the Global Green Growth Institute and draft laws on changes and amendments to the legislation of the country. All draft laws submitted to the lower house of parliament were approved and passed.

