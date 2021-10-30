President of Turkmenistan attends opening of Ashgabat-Turkmenabat autobahn section

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the official ceremony of putting into operation the 200-kilometer Ashgabat-Tejen road section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway. The autobahn is meant to increase the volume of freight traffic through the territory of Turkmenistan.

Having opened the highway, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov drove a car to the city of Tejen along the 200-kilometer road section. On his way, the Turkmen leader inspected infrastructure facilities, modern security and control systems, shops and services for drivers and passengers, as well as car maintenance services.

The first Turkmen autobahn consists of six lanes. The width of the roadway is 34.5 meters. The width of the carriageway is 11.25 meters on each side, and the width of each lane is 3.75 meters, corresponding to the international technical requirements for such facilities.

