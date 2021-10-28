XXVI International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2021" kicks off in Ashgabat

The XXVI International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2021" was held in Ashgabat in a hybrid format. The conference was attended by representatives of more than 100 companies, international organizations and banks from more than 30 countries.

The plenary session of this conference discussed trends and prospects for development of the global energy industry. In their reports at the forum, the participants emphasized the environmental aspect of partnership in developing the oil and gas sector. They noted that Turkmenistan, being a proactive participant in international processes, stands for the transition to low-carbon energy and offers its potential in this area for common interests. Speaking at the forum, Turkmenistan’s representatives stressed that the energy strategy of Turkmenistan prioritizes high-tech industries, creation of conditions for development of the "green economy" as the foundation for the entire infrastructure of the country.

