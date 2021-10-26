Presidents of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan hold talks in Ashgabat

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov held talks in Ashgabat with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, who arrived in the country on a state visit.

During the one-on-one meeting and talks with participation of the two delegations, the sides discussed a wide range of issues relating to the Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation and exchanged views on a number of topical regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The talks finished with a ceremony of signing bilateral documents. To the applause of the audience, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev signed the Joint Statement and the Treaty between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan on the delimitation of the Turkmen-Kazakh state border and delimitation of adjacent fishing areas in the Caspian Sea.

In the second half of the day, the President of Kazakhstan visited the Memorial Complex “People's Memory”, where he laid flowers at the monument “Eternal Glory” and viewed the exhibits of the Museum “Sanctity of Motherland” located nearby, leaving a memorable entry in the Book of Honorary Guests. Then, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid flowers at the Monument of Independence of Turkmenistan.

In the evening, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hosted an official dinner in honor of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at which the leaders of the two countries exchanged speeches. Later, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan proceeded to the Ashgabat international airport and departed from Ashgabat.

