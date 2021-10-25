President of Kazakhstan arrives in Ashgabat on state visit

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev arrived in Turkmenistan on a state visit. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Serdar Berdimuhamedov greeted the President of Kazakhstan at the Ashgabat International Airport. The motorcade of the distinguished guest escorted by motorcyclists proceeded from the airport to hotel “Oguzkent”.

In the afternoon, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev visited the Akhal-Teke equestrian complex, where the distinguished guest was met by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The leaders of the two countries watched the exercising of elite Akhal-Teke horses from a special viewing platform.

On behalf of the Turkmen people, the President of Turkmenistan presented the head of Kazakhstan with an Akhal-Teke horse named Ganatly (Winged).

The President of Kazakhstan continues his state visit to Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021