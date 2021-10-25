First stage of ring power grid commissioned in Turkmenistan

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated online in the official ceremony of commissioning a new high-voltage overhead power transmission line between Akhal and Balkan provinces.

This power transmission line is the first stage of a large-scale project on construction of the country's ring power grid. The main goal of the project is to increase electricity output and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to domestic consumers by connecting the power systems of the country's regions and Ashgabat into a single energy ring.

Speaking at the ceremony, the head of state noted that Turkmen builders successfully coped with the task and completed the first stage of work on creation of the country’s single energy ring.

