Turkmenistan, EU discuss bilateral cooperation issues

Turkmenistan and the European Union held their twentieth Joint Committee meeting via videoconferencing. The delegation of Turkmenistan included heads and representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Energy, the State Concerns “Turkmenneft” and “Turkmengaz” and a number of other departments. Representatives of the European External Action Service participated in the meeting on behalf of the EU.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues relating to development and strengthening of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union. During the talks, the sides emphasized the need to intensify further the political and diplomatic dialogue and inter-parliamentary ties, as well as trade and economic interaction. In this regard, the sides noted the importance of meetings within the framework of the Joint Committee, Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue, Dialogue on Human Rights, Consultative meetings between foreign ministries and interregional Central Asia-European Union interaction.

During the talks, the sides paid special attention to enhancing cooperation in the spheres of trade, energy, transport, communications and high technologies. In this regard, the sides stressed the importance of boosting trade and developing partnerships between business structures of Turkmenistan and the EU countries.

