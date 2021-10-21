Turkmenistan, Russia hold economic forum

Turkmenistan and Russia held the eighth economic forum via videoconference. The forum was organized by the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries.

The sides discussed a number of joint projects in the sphere of industry, production of building materials, textiles, agriculture, as well as logistics, tourism and digital technologies. Representatives of companies and enterprises of the two countries made presentations of their export capacities and import needs. In this regard, special attention was paid to the activities of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan as a platform for export-import operations.

Making use of the seaport of Turkmenbashi as a logistics center in the Caspian region and investment opportunities in the shipbuilding industry was a separate topic of discussion at the forum. The VIII Turkmen-Russian Economic Forum resulted in the signing of a number of documents.

