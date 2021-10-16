President of Turkmenistan participates in meeting of Council of CIS Heads of State

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated in an online meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State. The meeting discussed a number of topical issues relating to development of cooperation within the CIS as well as a number of draft joint documents.

The meeting chaired by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was also attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairman of the Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov delivered a speech at the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State. According to the Turkmen leader, the priority tasks facing the CIS include building up economic interaction, using the aggregate industrial, resource and technological potential of the CIS to achieve stable positions in global processes and implement the strategy of economic development of the CIS until 2030.

Among the priorities of this strategy the President of Turkmenistan singled out such areas as transport, fuel and energy complex, communications, industrial cooperation, trade, innovation and technology. Addressing the summit participants, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan is fully prepared to continue close cooperation within the CIS.

The summit resulted in adopting a number of decisions to deepen cooperation in the humanitarian, migration and other areas of interaction.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021