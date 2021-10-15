President of Turkmenistan participates in the second UN Global Conference on Sustainable Transport

At the invitation of President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated via video link in the second UN global conference on sustainable transport "Sustainable Transport, Sustainable Development" held in Beijing.

Speaking at the forum, the Turkmen leader emphasized his country's commitment to broad international cooperation in the transport sector and recalled that it was at the initiative of Turkmenistan supported by the UN that the first global conference on sustainable transport was held in Ashgabat in November 2016. As the head of Turkmenistan noted, one of the main practical results of the first global conference was the launch of the Ashgabat process that opens up great opportunities for development of multilateral cooperation in the transport sector on the principles of public-private partnership.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov called for revisiting the proposal put forward by Turkmenistan earlier on development of a special UN interregional program for development of transport.

