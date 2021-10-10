President of Turkmenistan attends opening of National Day at Expo 2020 in Dubai

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the opening ceremony of the national day of Turkmenistan at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai as part of his working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The ceremony took place in the central square of the Al Wasl Expo Center. It was also attended by the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Expo 2020 General Director Reem Al Hashemi. The President of Turkmenistan viewed the Turkmen pavilion that presents Turkmenistan’s achievements in all key areas of the national economy. The national pavilion under the motto "Travel to culture with Akhal-Teke horses" is one of the most visited at Expo 2020.

The head of state also visited the pavilion of the United Arab Emirates and held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Expo 2020 Reception Center. During the talks, the sides discussed the pace of development of bilateral relations in the trade, economic and investment spheres. Following the talks, a package of bilateral documents was signed to promote the development of economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE.

