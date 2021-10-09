International medical forum held in Ashgabat

Ashgabat hosted an international online conference of medical scientists titled “Medical Diplomacy – Foundation of Healthy World” that coincided with Day of Workers Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge; Chairman of the Turkmen-German Health Forum Professor Klaus Parkhofer, medical scientists from a number of countries, heads of UN agencies and journalists.

The forum discussed a wide range of issues relating to medical diplomacy in the fight against infectious diseases and importance of digitalization of healthcare. The role of international health regulations in countering the COVID-19 pandemic was paid special attention.

The forum participants noted that the online conference “Medical Diplomacy – Foundation of Healthy World” served as a good platform for development of broad international cooperation, facilitating the exchange of experience and increasing the effectiveness of medicine in the fight against dangerous infectious diseases.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021