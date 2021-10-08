President of Turkmenistan receives Russian Deputy Prime Minister

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation Alexey Overchuk, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, the head of state and the Russian Deputy Prime Minister discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, noting the considerable potential for intensification of cooperation in key areas. The sides stressed that the trade and economic sphere, fuel and energy complex, agriculture, chemical and processing industry, transport and communication and a number of other areas present promising areas of partnership. In this regard, the sides emphasized the role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation as an effective mechanism for implementation of the agreements reached earlier and building up economic ties.

The sides also discussed partnership in the fight against coronavirus infection, including the exchange of experiences between specialized structures.

