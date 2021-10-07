Day of Remembrance observed in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan observed a mournful date - Day of Remembrance of victims of the 1948 Ashgabat earthquake and those killed in the wars fought by the Turkmen people. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the official flower laying ceremony at the People's Memory memorial complex in Ashgabat.

Early in the morning, thousands of Ashgabat residents gathered at the memorial complex in the southwestern part of the Turkmen capital. The head of state paid tribute to the memory of those who died during the 1948 earthquake by laying a wreath of flowers at the majestic Spirituality monument.

Then, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov laid wreaths of flowers at the foot of the Sons and Eternal Glory monuments erected in honor of Turkmen soldiers who died in the battle against fascism and heroes of all wars who perished in the battles for freedom of the Motherland.

The head of state was followed by the leaders of the national parliament, heads of government, military and law enforcement agencies, Ashgabat mayor's office, representatives of political parties and public associations, elders, students and residents of the capital who laid wreaths and bouquets of flowers at the monuments.

