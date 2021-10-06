Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan hold high-level talks in Tashkent

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks in Tashkent with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who arrived in the country on an official visit the day before.

The sides discussed the entire spectrum of the Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation and specified its priority areas, taking into account the implementation of the previously reached agreements and long-term prospects. According to the sides, cooperation in the trade and economic sphere develops steadily, demonstrating an upward trend as a whole.

The talks finished with the signing of bilateral documents. Later, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan hosted an official dinner in honor of the President of Turkmenistan, during which the heads of the two states exchanged speeches.

On the same day, the heads of state laid flowers at the monument to the first President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov. Then, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Presidnet Shavkat Mirziyoyev proceeded to the Tashkent International Airport named after the first head of Uzbekistan, where the leaders of the two states said goodbye to each other, confirming the two countries’ commitment to developing full-scale cooperation in the interest of general welfare and prosperity.

