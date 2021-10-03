Turkmenistan participates in World Expo 2020 in Dubai

Dubai hosted the opening ceremony of the World Expo 2020, in which Turkmenistan is participating. This is the first world-class exhibition held since the beginning of the pandemic.

Turkmenistan’s pavilion at the EXPO attracts visitors with its design that embodies the symbols of the country, such as the Akhal-Teke horse and national carpet. Innovations in the national economy as well as the country's export potential and cultural traditions are the focus of the Turkmen exposition.

EXPO-2020 in Dubai will last until the end of March 2022. Over 190 countries, various organizations and foundations participate in the exposition under the slogan “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. It is expected that about 25 million guests will visit the exhibition. The EXPO organizers offer a rich program, including entertaining events and interactive shows, educational and music-dance performances. These events will allow the guests of the exhibition to get acquainted with the traditions and customs of the peoples of the world, including the Turkmen people.

