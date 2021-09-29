Celebration of Turkmenistan’s 30th anniversary of independence continues with festive horse racing event

The International Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex hosted a festive horse racing event attended by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence.

There were held a total of 7 races at various distances. Three-year-old racers competed in the first four races at a distance of 1400 meters, while four-year-old and older racers competed in the remaining races.

The horse racing event concluded with an official ceremony of awarding winners of the races. Congratulating them on their successes, the Turkmen leader conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to the entire Turkmen people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country's independence.

Then, the head of state watched the air show together with the audience. A group of combat aircrafts flew in the sky over the International Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex, performing aerobatics.

