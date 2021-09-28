Turkmenistan’s Independence Day celebrated with military parade and demonstration of economic achievements in Ashgabat

A military parade and demonstration of economic achievements of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat with participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the country's independence.

A parade of Turkmen warships in the Caspian Sea was a distinctive feature of this anniversary celebration. The guests watched the warships of the flotilla sailing in the water area of ​​the port on the Caspian Sea, which was broadcast live on a huge monitor installed in the square in front of the State Tribune.

The military parade in Ashgabat demonstrated the military potential of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan. Tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled artillery installations, unmanned aerial vehicles and other military equipment showed that state independence and territorial integrity of Turkmenistan are well protected.

The festive parade also featured an air show, during which combat helicopters and aircrafts of the country's law enforcement agencies flew in the skies over Ashgabat. They are designed to support ground combat operations of ground forces, conduct reconnaissance and transport military personnel and military equipment.

The military parade was followed by a ceremony of presenting a light gray Akhal-Teke horse named Garashsyz (Independent) to the President of Turkmenistan on behalf of members of the government. The head of state came down from the tribune, mounted a horse and made a lap of honor to the applause of the guests of the parade.

The parade continued with the demonstration of economic achievements of Turkmenistan over 30 years of independent development. The festive procession consisted of auto platforms and delegations from the regions of the country, as well as key sectors of the national economy, including the fuel and energy complex, construction industry, electric power industry, textile industry, transport, communications, agro-industrial complex and other sectors of the Turkmen economy.

The participants of the celebration enjoyed the incendiary performance by the group of national equestrian games “Galkynysh” in a special arena in front of the government tribune. Riding graceful Akhal-Teke horses, members of the equestrian group demonstrated breathtaking tricks and amazing fancy riding skills.

Combat aircrafts flying over the venue of celebration wrapped up the military parade and demonstration of the country's economic achievements. They painted the sky in bright colors of the rainbow and fired the volleys of festive fireworks.

In the evening, the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence continued with a concert in the square in front of the State Tribune with participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. There were performed melodies and songs dedicated to Independence Day of Turkmenistan in celebration of the national holiday. Similar concerts were held in the central squares of cities and villages of the country.

The anniversary celebrations in Ashgabat ended with a laser show program and grandiose colorful fireworks.

