People's Council meets in Ashgabat on the occasion of 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence

The Khalk Maslakhaty (People's Council) of Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan held a meeting in Ashgabat chaired by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country's independence.

In his keynote speech, the head of state summed up the results of the country's socio-economic development over three decades of independent development.

According to the Turkmen leader, a solid foundation was laid in this period for building a democratic, legal and secular state, including adoption of the Constitution of Turkmenistan that defined the state structure. The military, law enforcement and national security agencies were also reformed. The National Army was established and the national currency was put into circulation.

Speaking about the economic development of the country, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that investments in Turkmenistan’s economy exceeded 200 billion US dollars over the past 30 years. More than 60 percent of these funds were channeled into development of the industrial sector, and the share of foreign capital in the total investments is about 15 percent.

The head of state also stressed that a lot of investments was made into development of “human capital” in science, education and healthcare.

He emphasized that about 2.5 thousand large facilities with worth over 37 billion US dollars are currently being built in the country.

The head of state expressed confidence that Turkmenistan, guided by its neutral status, taking advantage of a favorable geopolitical position, rich reserves of raw materials, as well as powerful human potential, will turn into one of the industrially developed countries in the near future.

During the meeting, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a number of decrees on state awards to citizens who distinguished themselves in labor in honor of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence.

In particular, the head of state announced the decision to award Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO Chynar Rustemova the highest state distinction - the title of Hero of Turkmenistan. As Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted, working for a long time in the country's Foreign Service, she made a great personal contribution to strengthening the sovereignty, constitutional order, state independence and permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan.

“Considering Chynar Rustemova’s outstanding services to the Motherland and the people, the successes achieved, as well as many years of hard and dedicated work, it was decided to award her the title of Hero of Turkmenistan and present her with the gold medal Altyn aý (Golden Moon),” the Turkmen leader said. To the applause of the meeting participants, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov presented Chynar Rustemova with the highest state award.

In his closing remarks, the head of state noted that he finished work on another book called “Independence is our happiness.” The President of Turkmenistan stressed that in the new book he wanted to outline the role of the international legal status of permanent neutrality in solving key problems of our time. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed hope that the new book would be interesting and useful and become a gift to readers for the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence.

At the end of the meeting, following the resolution of the Mejlis of Milli Gengesh, a ceremony was held to present President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the jubilee medal “The 30th Anniversary of Independence of Turkmenistan” and the commemorative coin of the national currency “Altyn şaý” (Gold Coin). Then, the head of state presented commemorative medals and coins to the government officials, the Chairman of the Mejlis and the Deputy Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan.

