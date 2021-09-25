New citizens of Turkmenistan receive Turkmen passports in Ashgabat

The main office of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan hosted a ceremony of handing Turkmen passports to new citizens of Turkmenistan.

On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, guided by the principles of humanism, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed the decree “On granting citizenship of Turkmenistan”, in accordance with which 2,657 people became citizens of Turkmenistan. The head of state also signed a resolution according to which 406 people received Turkmenistan’s residence permit. People that were granted citizenship of Turkmenistan represent 20 nationalities.

According to the official report, Turkmenistan has been working consistently on rendering assistance to migrants, refugees, stateless persons and protection of their rights in accordance with the national legislation and the UN Conventions on Refugees and Human Rights.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021