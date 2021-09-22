Exhibition marking 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence opens in Ashgabat

An exhibition marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence started in Ashgabat.

The leading state-owned and private enterprises representing the entire spectrum of Turkmenistan’s economy participated in the exhibition, including the fuel and energy complex, transport and communications sector, construction and textile industries and agro-industrial complex. The exhibition focused on innovative technologies that help address the task on production of import-substituting and export-oriented products.

Visitors had the opportunity to view the stands of private enterprises of the country, producing various modern, industrial and electronic products, such as educational computers, cell phones, smartphones, monoblocks, smart TVs, air conditioners and other products that can compete with many foreign analogues.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed a welcoming message to the exhibitors. The Turkmen leader noted that Turkmenistan will continue large-scale work to ensure the country’s steady progress along the path of socio-economic transformations.

