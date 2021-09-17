New State Tribune inaugurated in capital city of Turkmenistan

A new State Tribune was inaugurated in Ashgabat with participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. From now on, the new State Tribune will be the venue of official celebrations of significant dates in the history of the country.

The facility was built in the southern part of the city in the foothills of Kopetdag. It occupies a total of 20,450 square meters. Coated with granite and snow-white marble, the new State Tribune consists of a two-story domed building, a presidential podium and stands for 2,000 guests.

The new State Tribune features special equipment, digital technologies and wireless broadcasting systems that create all necessary conditions for large-scale celebrations. In addition, the new State Tribune has the Central Asia largest 120-meter long LED screen.

The inauguration ceremony finished with fireworks.

