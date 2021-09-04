Winter wheat sowing begins in Turkmenistan

A large-scale winter wheat sowing campaign has started in all regions of Turkmenistan. 690 thousand hectares of fields will be sown with winter wheat, and farmers are expected to harvest 1,400 million tons of grain from their fields in 2022.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, 1972 ploughing tractors, 1545 tractor-cultivators, seeders and other equipment by John Deere, CLAAS and Case are used in the current sowing campaign across the country.

The winter wheat sowing was preceded by seminars in the country's peasant farms with participation of agronomists, machine operators and grain growers. They discussed issues relating to the orderly conduct of the sowing campaign, use of modern agricultural techniques and best practices in cultivation of grain crops. By tradition, honorable elders gave start to the sowing campaign.

