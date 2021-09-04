New gas turbine power plant launched in Turkmenistan

A new gas turbine power plant with the capacity of 432 megawatt was officially put into operation in the territory of the existing state-owned power plant in Lebap province of Turkmenistan.

The project was implemented by the State Corporation “Turkmenenergo” together with foreign partners - Japanese companies Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Power, as well as Turkish Rönesans Holding. A Japanese delegation arrived in the country to participate in the plant opening ceremony.

The new power plant is equipped with three gas turbine units by Japanese Mitsubishi Power, each with the capacity of 144 megawatt. It is for the first time that such gas turbine units will be used in the electric power industry of Turkmenistan. Following the commissioning of the new power facility, the capacity of the Lebap State Power Plant will exceed 580 megawatt, thus enhancing uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers in the region, as well as increasing electricity exports to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.

