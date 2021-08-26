President of Turkmenistan attends opening of textile complex

As part of his working visit to Akhal province, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the ceremony of opening of a new textile complex in the Kaahka district.

Speaking at the ceremony, the head of state noted that the new textile complex worth about USD 148 million would annually process 5,000 tons of fine-staple cotton and produce 3,650 tons of high quality yarns, 12 million square meters of various fabrics and 1,200 million pieces finished garments. The new facility will employ 1,300 people. It features equipment from leading world manufacturers. Driving a special electric car, the head of state viewed the workshops of the complex and got acquainted with the specifics of production processes.

In conclusion, the Turkmen leader left a memorable entry in the Book of Honorary Guests and donated 10 new buses, a car and 2 trucks for the needs of the new textile complex.

