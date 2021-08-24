President of Turkmenistan gives start to construction of new wells at country’s largest gas field

As part of his working trip to Mary province, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Turkmenistan’s largest gas field “Galkynysh” (Revival), where he gave start to construction of new wells.

Speaking at the official ceremony, the head of state noted that significant investments are being made in the country's fuel and energy complex with the view of further developing the industry, equipping specialized enterprises with technological innovations and intensifying exploration and drilling works.

According to the President of Turkmenistan, the State Concern "Turkmengaz" signed a contract to this effect with Chinese company CNPC. The project implementation period is 30 months. In accordance with the agreement signed in 2007, payment for the company's services will be made with natural gas supplied to China for three years.

During his trip to Mary province, the head of state also took part in the ceremony of starting the construction of a facility for mass celebrations with 3,000 seats located next to the building "White Yurt of Turkmens".

