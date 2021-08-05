State visit by President of Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Turkmenistan

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks in Ashgabat with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who paid a state visit to Turkmenistan.

Following a welcoming ceremony, the heads of two states first met one-on-one and later as part of the official delegations of the two counties, during which the sides discussed issues relating to the Turkmen-Tajik cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The sides paid special attention to the settlement of the situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. It was noted that establishing effective political and diplomatic mechanisms for solving the Afghan problem with participation of international organizations, primarily the UN, is a matter of particular urgency against the background of the foreign military contingent’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

During the talks, President Emomali Rahmon invited President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit as an honorary guest of the SCO chairman, which will be dedicated to the 20th anniversary of foundation of this organization.

The talks finished with a ceremony of signing bilateral documents. In the afternoon, the President of Tajikistan visited the village of Kipchak, where he laid flowers at the mausoleum of Saparmurat Niyazov and visited the mosque of spirituality of Turkmenbashi.

The distinguished guest also laid flowers at the monument “Eternal Glory” in the memorial complex “People's Memory” and viewed the exposition of the Museum “Sanctity of Motherland” located in the territory of the complex, where he left a memorable note in the Book of Honored Guests.

