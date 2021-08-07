Exhibition of national products of Central Asian countries held in Turkmenbashi

An international exhibition of national products of Central Asian countries was held in the city of Turkmenbashi on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea on the sidelines of the consultative meeting of the leaders of the region. The exhibition vividly demonstrated the economic growth and industrial potential of the Central Asian countries.

Expositions of the leading ministries, departments, organizations and businesses of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan occupied ​​more than 2000 square meters. The exhibition featured the products of the fuel and energy complex, construction, agriculture, automotive, textile industry and food industry.

As part of the exhibition, there was held exchange trading of Turkmen products of the petrochemical, building materials and light industries.

