Economic Forum of Central Asian countries held in Turkmenistan

An Economic Forum of Central Asian countries was held at the congress center of the Avaza National Tourism Zone on the sidelines of the third consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states. The forum was attended by government officials, heads of ministries, departments, financial organizations, private businesses and mass media from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

During the thematic sessions, the forum discussed issues related to trade, economic and investment opportunities of the countries of Central Asia, promising vectors of cooperation in the energy and chemical industries, as well as transport and logistics. The results of discussions and ensuing recommendations were presented in the final documents of the forum.

11 interdepartmental documents were signed during the side events of the Economic Forum of Central Asian countries, confirming their intention to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of transport, international container and multimodal cargo transportation, industry, oil and gas and electric power spheres.

