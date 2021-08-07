Dialogue of women of Central Asia held on Turkmen coast of Caspian Sea

An international dialogue of women of Central Asia was held in Avaza on the sidelines of the third consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states. The forum participants included the heads of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia and the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS.

The dialogue focused on the role of women in strengthening interstate cooperation, developing socio-economic ties, cultural and scientific contacts and interaction in the area of ​​health care. The agenda also included issues related to women’s participation in state and public affairs and implementation of reforms to ensure gender equality and protection of their rights and interests.

Promoting gender equality in the countries of the region was discussed during the plenary session. The meeting participants looked into the experience of various global and regional associations of women of the Central Asian group to support the expansion of opportunities to influence decision-making processes on topical issues related to ensuring peace, stability and development in the region.

It was also noted that the current meeting was intended to become an effective step towards achieving the objectives of the global agenda “Women, Peace and Security” and goals of other multilateral international documents adopted under the auspices of the UN to ensure gender equality.

The Forum adopted the Declaration with recommendations on measures to be taken at the national and regional levels to enhance women’s participation in the political and socio-economic life of states.

