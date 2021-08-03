UN General Assembly adopts resolution on transport introduced by Turkmenistan

At its 75th session, the UN General Assembly adopted without a vote the resolution “Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to ensure stable and reliable international transport for sustainable development during and after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic” which was introduced by Turkmenistan.

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov reported this news to President Guranguly Berdimuhamedov via video link. Meredov congratulated the head of state on the adoption of the resolution that was co-sponsored by 48 states.

In his turn, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the principles laid down in the resolution correspond to the process of creating an integrated transport network which was launched following the results of the first UN Global Conference on Sustainable Transport in Ashgabat in 2016.

