Ashgabat, Baku discuss joint development of Dostluk field in Caspian Sea

The Turkmen-Azerbaijani joint working group on implementation of an intergovernmental memorandum on joint development of hydrocarbon resources at Dostluk (friendship) field in the Caspian Sea held a meeting in Ashgabat.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by the State Minister, Chairman of the Turkmengaz State Concern Batyr Amanov. The delegation of Azerbaijan was led by the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Perviz Shahbazov. The sides discussed issues relating to preparation of a bilateral intergovernmental agreement, as well as attracting contractors and investors to the exploration and development of the resources of the Dostluk deposit. In particular, it was noted that earlier the sides reached an agreement on partnership in this project with the Russian oil and gas company Lukoil.

A memorandum of understanding between the governments of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on the joint development of hydrocarbon resources of Dostluk field in the Caspian was signed in Ashgabat on 21 January 2021 by the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries.

