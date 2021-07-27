Polina Guryeva wins Turkmenistan’s first Olympic medal

The master of sports from Ashgabat, weightlifter Polina Guryeva won the silver medal in the 59-kilogram category event at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which is the first-ever Olympic medal in the history of independent Turkmenistan.

In snatch, clean and jerk combination, the Turkmen weightlifter broke her own record by lifting 217 kg (snatch - 96 kg, clean and jerk - 121 kg). This is 3 kilograms more than the total weight lifted by third place winner, representative of Japan Mikiko Ando. The four-time world champion, holder of 12 world records Kuo Hsing-Chun (Taiwan) excelled in this weight category with three Olympic records.

Polina Guryeva has been in sports since 2011. She learned the wisdom of weightlifting from her first coach Akhmed Sariyev who led her to the gold medal at the IV Solidarity Games of Islamic Countries in Baku in 2017. Guryeva is now trained by head coach of the national team Artur Emiryan at the school of higher sports skills of Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2021