Turkmenistan participates in mid-term ministerial conference of Non-Aligned Movement

Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev participated in the mid-term ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement via videoconference. The discussions focused on the topic of “Non-Aligned Movement at the Center of Multilateral Efforts to Address Global Challenges.”

Speaking at the conference, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan outlined Ashgabat's position on key international issues, including countering the pandemic, climate change and financing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Hajiyev called for active participation of countries in an international forum of medical scientists that Turkmenistan plans to hold jointly with WHO this fall. The forum is expected to discuss promotion of cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, including equal access to vaccination.

The representative of Turkmenistan noted the importance of ensuring stable international road transport during emergencies, as described in a draft resolution prepared by Turkmenistan for consideration at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Speaking of climate change, the representative of Turkmenistan emphasized Ashgabat's initiative for development of a UN strategy to implement measures for development of low-carbon energy and creation of a roadmap under the UN auspices for development of hydrogen as one of the priority areas in the field of alternative energy.

In conclusion, the mid-term ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement adopted a declaration of the conference participants.

