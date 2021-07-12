Turkmen scientists complete days-long expedition to Caspian region of Turkmenistan

Scientists from the Institute of Deserts, Flora and Fauna of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan completed a days-long expedition to the Caspian region of Turkmenistan. The object of the research was “monitoring the vegetation of the Caspian deserts and its economic importance."

The expedition participants paid special attention to the state of tree planting in the territory of the national tourist zone "Avaza" and the city of Turkmenbashi.

Based on the results of the research, scientists are expected to improve work on development of scientific foundations for creation of forest park zones in the coastal strip and efficient use of the flora of pastures of the Caspian region of Turkmenistan.

