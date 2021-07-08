Representatives of Central Asian countries discuss situation in Afghanistan

The foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries held a ministerial meeting on Afghanistan via videoconference. The dialogue was organized by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan jointly with the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

The meeting participants included the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The meeting was also attended by Head of UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalya German; Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan Talgat Kaliev; and Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Afghanistan Mette Knudsen.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues relating to development of regional cooperation, security issues and promotion of the peace process in Afghanistan.

In his statement, the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov noted the importance of political and socio-economic support of the international community in achieving a favorable development of the peace process in Afghanistan, whose successful outcome has a direct impact on the political, economic and social situation in the region and beyond.

Rashid Meredov emphasized the role of the Central Asian countries that together with Afghanistan make up a unified geopolitical and geo-economic space and share the centuries-old history, culture and interpersonal relations.

During the meeting, the sides outlined their vision of the situation in the region and exchanged specific proposals.

