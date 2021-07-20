Heads of museums of Turkmenistan and France meet online

The heads of the State Museum of Turkmenistan and the French Museum of Mankind (anthropological branch of the National Museum of Natural History in Paris) discussed prospects for development of cooperation during an online meeting.

During the meeting, Director of the French museum André Delouche spoke about the activities of his museum, areas of work, scientific research and most interesting exhibits.

In turn, the head of the department of nature and local history of the State Museum of Turkmenistan, Enedzhan Altyeva, told her French colleagues about the collection of artifacts discovered by Turkmen researchers.

The sides discussed issues relating to exchange of experiences in the field of systematization, storage, restoration and exhibition of archaeological and ethnographic items.

The sides spoke highly of the benefits of such a dialogue and expressed interest in holding joint exhibitions and other events in the future.

